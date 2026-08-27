DELAVAN, Wis. — The BECI Project aims to connect electricity across Wisconsin with high-capacity power lines through private land. It has become a hard sell to people in Walworth County.

WATCH: Walworth County residents seek answers on planned high-voltage power line through the area

Crowd of concerned Walworth County residents seek answers on planned high-voltage power line through the area

The developer behind the project, Midcontinent Grid Solutions, hosted an open house about their plans Thursday morning at Lake Lawn Resort in Delavan. The line to get in stretched out of the door.

TMJ4 A line of people waits to enter the BECI Project power line open house in Delavan.

The proposed 765-kilovolt, 190-mile-long power line would connect across states through a substation near Elkhorn. Midcontinent Grid Solutions plans to start construction in 2029 and activate the power lines in 2033.

TMJ4 The proposed BECI Project 765-kilovolt power line would connect at this substation near Elkhorn.

Andrea Gibbs owns land in Walworth County and in the Driftless Area where the power lines could go. She said the open house was somewhat helpful, but she still has many unanswered questions.

TMJ4 Andrea Gibbs attended the BECI Project open house in Delavan.

"I have a variety of different concerns from the environmental impact and from the eminent domain impact," Gibbs said. "What concerns me is the long-term effects of putting large towers in peoples' backyards. If that can be answered, I'm certainly willing to listen."

One of the potential routes would cut through Mark Hildebrand's homestead north of Whitewater.

TMJ4 A route possibility map for the 765-kilovolt BECI Project power line.

"We got the letter in the mail two weeks ago," Hildebrand said. "It was just immediate, it was just thrown on us."

TMJ4 Mark Hildebrand says the planned BECI Project power line could cut through his property.

He attended Midcontinent Grid Solutions' open house in Jefferson the day before their event in Delavan.

"I'm not going to pretend it's not happening because it's not fair to the American people, it's not fair to the state of Wisconsin, and it's not fair to our community," Hildebrand said.

TMJ4 A rendering of a possible power line which coulc come through Walworth County.

Brian Radday of Midcontinent Grid Solutions said the company has heard from thousands of people during their events this week. He said the company will read through all of the public comments they received and try to adjust the routes in a way that makes sense with the land and community.

TMJ4 Brian Radday of Midcontinent Grid Solutions.

"We're happy people are coming out and we're happy they're engaged in the process," Radday said. "We understand it's a major infrastructure project, but it's needed. We understand it's going to have some impact and we want to minimize it however we can."

However, Hildebrand believes any impact is too much if the power lines run through private land without their consent.

TMJ4 A sign opposing the BECI Project power line.

"It's troublesome to think that if they don't pick our segment that they're going to pick a neighbor's segment, then you'll have neighbor against neighbor," Hildebrand said. "I don't want to see it come through at all."

Midcontinent Grid Solutions is planning another round of open houses later this fall. If the project is approved by the Public Service Commission, construction could start in 2029 and the power lines could activate in 2033.

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