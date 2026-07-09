Third child killed in Lake Geneva boat capsizing identified; family says all three were cousins

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. — The three children who died when a fast-moving storm capsized their boat on Lake Geneva over the Fourth of July holiday weekend have been identified by their families.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Family identifies 2 children killed in Lake Geneva boating accident

Kathryn Schmidt, 10, was identified through a GoFundMe fundraiser organized by her family. Her cousins, 6-year-old Caleb Oswald and 7-year-old Abigail Oswald, were identified Wednesday through a separate GoFundMe organized by their family.

GoFundMe

All three children died on July 3.

“Kate was an amazing girl with a bubbly personality, and she didn’t have a mean bone in her body,”Jonathan Schmidt, the organizer of the fundraiser for Kathryn, said. “Whether you met her once or knew her well, she would brighten your life any time of day.”

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Towing community honors siblings killed in Geneva Lake boat capsizing

The Schmidt family is asking those who want to support them to donate to their fundraiser to help children who cannot afford to play sports like tennis and softball — sports they said Kate loved.

“She loved playing tennis and softball, spending time with animals, painting, and hanging out with her friends—whether it was on the court, at the pool, or just being with family,”Jonathan Schmidt said. “Her kindness and joy touched everyone she met, and our family will miss her deeply.”

WATCH: Towing community honors siblings killed in Geneva Lake boat capsizing

Towing community honors siblings killed in Geneva Lake boat capsizing

The Oswald family asked community members to donate to their fundraiser in honor of Caleb and Abigail's memory, with funds going to a children's charity.

"While our hearts are broken beyond words, we want their legacy to be one of hope, compassion, and helping others," Brad Oswald, the organizer of the fundraiser for the siblings, said.

If you would like to donate to the fundraiser, click here.

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