Lake Geneva parents remain frustrated with school district in first board meeting since teacher resigned

LAKE GENEVA — Why are educators leaving Central-Denison Elementary School? Parents filled Lake Geneva Middle School Tuesday night in search of answers from the school board and a resigning teacher shared her specific reason for leaving.

TMJ4 A crowd fills Lake Geneva Middle School for the community's school board meeting.

"If you think parents' complaints are being heard and being dealt with, you are wrong," Central-Denison parent Stacey Adams told the Joint #1 School Board from the public podium. "If you think Central-Denison is a fun, happy place for people to come to this year, you are wrong."

TMJ4 Lake Geneva Schools parent Stacey Adams.

More than a dozen educators from Central-Denison resigned throughout the school year according to Joint #1 School Board agendas. That includes Stacy Smith, a second-grade teacher who publicly resigned during May's school board meeting.

TMJ4 Central-Denison Elementary School in Lake Geneva.

"I'm leaving because the administration failed to make me feel protected, respected, and heard," Smith said during May's meeting.

Watch: Lake Geneva parents remain frustrated with school district

Lake Geneva parents upset at state of school district

Smith returned to the podium Tuesday night to explain her more specific claims and concerns which led to her resignation.

TMJ4 Former Central-Denison Elementary School teacher Stacy Smith approaches the Lake Geneva Joint #1 School Board.

"This year in my classroom, there were hundreds of missed minutes of attendant care for students with IEPs," Smith claimed before the school board. "My principal, who I asked for help, replied to me that it is not appropriate to message families of the implementation of their childs' IEPs."

School board president Marcie Hollman started the meeting with a statement explaining Lake Geneva Schools can not respond to specific claims made from the podium.

TMJ4 Lake Geneva Joint #1 School Board president Marcie Hollman reads a statement during June's board meeting.

"Our inability to address specifics is not due to a lack of transparency. Rather, it is a legal and ethical obligation that protects employees, students, and the integrity of our processes, Hollman said. "We are committed to positive working and learning environments where students feel safe, staff feel supported, and parents feel confident."

However, some parents told the board they do not feel confident in Lake Geneva Schools.

TMJ4 A sign for Lake Geneva Schools.

"I have to make the difficult decision to remove my child from these schools," said Kelly Herwald, a parent who sat down with superintendent Pete Wilson about her concerns last month.

"When these teachers are saying something's wrong, we have to listen to them," parent Sharon Jolly said. "I want to know what's going to happen in two years when we no longer this extra $4 million from a referendum. I'll tell you, these people aren't going to vote for this again."

TMJ4 Lake Geneva Schools parent Sharon Jolly.

Superintendent Peter Wilson sent TMJ4 a statement regarding the public's concerns in lieu of an interview about the situation:

We are aware of concerns being discussed in our community and on social media regarding teacher and staff support, student behavior, safety, and district leadership. We take these concerns seriously and are listening, especially to those who have contacted us directly.



Our teachers and staff members are valued and essential to the success of our schools. Lake Geneva Schools continues to focus on supporting employees, maintaining positive working and learning environments, and making decisions that serve students and families well.



District teacher retention has remained strong in recent years, including 92% in 2023-24, 89% in 2024-25, and 91% in 2025-26. While routine staff transitions occur in every district, it would be inaccurate to characterize them as evidence of widespread instability.



The safety and well-being of students and staff is our number one priority. When concerns are raised, they are reviewed and addressed through district protocols and, when appropriate, in coordination with law enforcement or outside partners.



Some public questions involve confidential personnel or student matters. The district cannot comment on those individual situations, but all concerns are reviewed in accordance with law, board policy, and established procedures.



We remain committed to supporting teachers and staff, serving students and families, maintaining safe schools, and communicating with our community in a steady, factual, and respectful manner.



—Peter Wilson, Lake Geneva Schools Superintendent

The next Lake Geneva Schools Joint #1 Board meeting is planned for July 14.

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