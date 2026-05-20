People in Lake Geneva sit down with school superintendent after several educators left the district

LAKE GENEVA — Lake Geneva Schools is under scrutiny from parents after two teachers publicly resigned during the most recent school board meeting. Some parents took their concerns directly to Superintendent Pete Wilson Wednesday morning.
Wilson hosted his monthly Coffee and Conversation event at the school district's offices and more than a dozen people in the community showed up to talk with him.
"I did have to take off of work today," said Kelly Herwald, a Lake Geneva parent who attended the meeting. "This is our home district. We want to let it succeed."
TMJ4's cameras were not allowed inside during the community conversation. Herwold said Wilson focused on listening to the concerns and pledged to e-mail thorough responses to attendees in the coming days.
Herwold hopes the meeting is the start of a culture change after at least six educators at Central-Denison Elementary School announced their resignation in the past month.
"It's about transparency, building up trust, and really communicating with the parents," Herwold said. "This isn't just a little incident, this is a big situation that needs to be looked into. Let's make this right for our kids. Let's make this right for our district. Let's make this right for our teachers."
Retired educator and Lake Geneva resident Sherryl Engstrom did not speak during the meeting, but she actively listened to the concerns the community had with Lake Geneva Schools.
"Public education should be everyone's concern," Engstrom said. "It makes for a stronger society. We as taxpayers pay the salaries of all of the public officials."
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