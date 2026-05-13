Lake Geneva parents still processing teachers' public resignations during packed school board meeting

LAKE GENEVA — Two Central-Denison Elementary School teachers told Lake Geneva Schools board members and parents they are leaving the district because of concerns about the administration. At least four other Central-Denison educators are also resigning after this school year.
Stacy Smith and Demetra Condos announced their resignations during Tuesday night's school board meeting, which attracted a large crowd because of the four other resignation requests from Central-Denison educators.
"I'm worried when veteran teachers no longer feel like they're supported and valued," Smith said during her resignation speech. "I am not okay. Not by a long shot am I okay."
Both Smith and Condos made specific claims about their treatment from administration at Central-Denison and Lake Geneva Schools and cited those as reasons for leaving.
"I received repeated e-mails to remove students' names from recognition efforts, despite unequal class sizes, highlighting broader micromanagement issues," Smith claimed.
"There is a lack of follow-through on collaborative structures such as safety-related committees and broader building concerns, which contributed to ongoing uncertainty around priorities and support systems," Condos claimed.
Lake Geneva Schools responded to the claims and comments from both the resigning teachers and the public in a statement released Wednesday afternoon:
The Lake Geneva Joint #1 School District acknowledges and respects the public comment portion as an important part of our board meeting process. The concerns expressed at the Tuesday, May 12, 2026, school board meeting have been heard, and we take these matters seriously.
We deeply value every educator in our district. The dedication, experience, and care our teachers and staff bring to students every day are the foundation of everything we do. The well-being of our students and staff, and the environment in which they learn and work, remains a top priority.
The district does not comment on personnel matters involving specific employees. Such matters are handled through established internal processes, and district leadership and school board members are actively reviewing the concerns that have been raised. Staff members with concerns are encouraged to utilize the district's grievance procedures as outlined in district policies.
We are committed to continuing to collaborate with teachers, staff, parents, students, and the broader community to ensure Lake Geneva Schools remain a place where everyone feels safe, supported, and valued.
Members of the community with questions or concerns are encouraged to reach out to the district directly at info@badger.k12.wi.us.
-Holly Eckola, Lake Geneva Schools Director of Communications & Community Engagement
Kelley Bingham has several children within Lake Geneva Schools, including one at Central-Denison. She attended Tuesday night's meeting and shared her concerns about the state of the school with the board.
"A lot of us parents are even more frustrated now than when we went in the meeting," Bingham said. "The teachers feel like they can't win, and that is really sad as a parent."
Bingham said she will continue to attend school board meetings until there is a change in administration and believes several other parents in the district will do the same.
"I think people are just going to keep rallying the way they are," Bingham said. "We need to do better for the kids, the community, and for everyone. There's a lot of trust that needs to be earned back."
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