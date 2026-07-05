Lake Geneva neighbors rally to help those impacted by deadly Walworth Co. storm

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. — Three children passed away after a boat capsized on Geneva Lake during a fast-moving storm Friday, and the Lake Geneva community is coming together to mourn the loss while helping those impacted by widespread storm damage across Walworth County.

Police say a boat carrying 10 people capsized amid the powerful and fast-moving storm. Six adults and one child were rescued. Though everyone on board was wearing a life jacket, three children were recovered from Geneva Lake and pronounced dead.

Previous Coverage: https://www.tmj4.com/news/local-news/three-children-killed-on-geneva-lake-during-fast-and-dangerous-friday-afternoon-storm

Previous Coverage: https://www.tmj4.com/news/local-news/in-your-community/walworth-county/powerful-storm-tears-through-walworth-county-damaging-homes-and-blocking-roads

The storm also left thousands without power across the region, with many residents still unable to return to their homes.

On Independence Day, the Liberty on the Lake event in Lake Geneva began with a moment of silence before the celebration continued — a reflection of the heavy hearts throughout the community.

Jade Goodhue, post commander for American Legion Post 327 of Lyons, said the loss weighed heavily on everyone gathered.

"The tragedy of three kids. The storm came in so fast," Goodhue said.

Mike Beiermeister American Legion Post 327 at Liberty on the Lake Saturday.

Her organization was among many stepping up to help storm victims throughout Walworth County, even as members dealt with damage and setbacks of their own.

"Half of us are out of power. My house is out of power. Some of them can't even get to their homes right now," Goodhue said.

The American Legion raised money Saturday night for those impacted by the storm, with all proceeds going directly to families in need.

"All the funds are going to be 100% donated to families in need, whether it be water, maybe getting shelter, a hotel, whatever our community needs, not just veterans, people who may be out and about that don't have a home because a tree fell into their yard," Goodhue said.

Goodhue said multiple American Legion posts were mobilizing to help people in Walworth County. Many downtown businesses and nonprofits have also stepped up to lend a helping hand with the recovery. The Mayor declared a state of emergency on Friday.

Throughout Saturday, neighbors worked side by side clearing roads and fallen trees. Luke Haun, who was visiting Lake Geneva, had just arrived when the storms rolled through, causing a tree to snap next to his Airbnb.

"It's a quick, really like quick snap back to reality when you go through something like that, you know, like that stuff's scary," Haun said.

Haun also witnessed the cleanup efforts firsthand.

"You see all this stuff here, they were here within an hour after people helping each other out, move branches and stuff, and like, so that was cool," Haun said.

Mike Beiermeister Luke Haun surveys the damage.

For Goodhue, celebrating Independence Day initially felt wrong given the circumstances. But she said coming together to memorialize the children and support those in need was exactly what the community needed to do.

"It's not just, hey, let's just pop some fireworks and celebrate. It's let's be a community, let's memorialize the loss, let's honor them, and at the same time honor our forefathers and honor our country," Goodhue said.

She said the outpouring of support from across the region gave her hope.

"It's having a network of different nonprofit organizations and businesses that are saying, hey, we're here, we're open, what do you need? We got you," Goodhue said.

To learn more on how you can donate or if you need assistance, click here: https://unitedwaywalworth.org/211-help-now

Downtown Lake Geneva Storm Recovery Fund: https://www.gofundme.com/f/lake-geneva-storm-recovery-fund

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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