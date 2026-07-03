Powerful storm tears through Walworth County, damaging homes and blocking roads

ELKHORN, Wis. — A powerful storm tore through the southern portion of Walworth County at approximately 12:10 p.m. Friday, damaging buildings, trapping people, downing trees and power lines, and stretching emergency resources across multiple communities.

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Walworth County Undersheriff Tom Hausner said the storm moved from the southwest to the northeast, affecting the town of Sharon, village of Sharon, town of Walworth, village of Walworth, village of Fontana, the town of Lynn, the town of Geneva and the city of Lake Geneva.

"At approximately 12:10 p.m., a strong storm traversed Walworth County, the southern portion of the county, from the southwest to the northeast area," Hausner said.

Watch: Authorities provide update after severe storm tears through Walworth County

Authorities provided update following Walworth County storms

911 calls flooded in reporting trees down, buildings damaged, people trapped in collapsed buildings and vehicles crushed by trees. The Walworth County Sheriff's Office issued an emergency call-in of all off-duty deputies and requested mutual aid from Rock, Kenosha and Jefferson counties, along with the state patrol and Wisconsin DNR. Additional resources were brought in from Milwaukee County agencies and from across the Illinois border.

Kelsey Hintz A commercial building off Highway H in Walworth County was destroyed during a July 3, 2026 storm.

Hausner said downed trees, power lines and storm damage blocked roads throughout the county, delaying the response of all first responders.

The town of Geneva and the Lake Como area sustained significant damage, with houses damaged and trees blocking nearly every road within the subdivision.

A unified command post was established to coordinate the deployment of resources across the affected areas and avoid duplication of efforts.

Among the incidents during the storm, a boat capsized on Geneva Lake, killing three people and prompting a water rescue that saved seven others. That incident is being investigated by the Geneva Lake Law Enforcement Agency and the Wisconsin DNR.

Multiple people were transported to local hospitals as a result of storm-related injuries, and some hospitals went on diversion due to the volume of patients.

Authorities are urging the public to stay out of affected areas.

"Power lines are all over the place; we are urging people to stay away. Do not come to gawk and look; that's the worst thing you can do. If you see a power line down, avoid it at all costs, because the lines can still be holding power, and it can be extremely dangerous," Hausner said.

Hausner said the storm strained emergency resources at a level he described as unprecedented, noting that Walworth County's normal population of 106,000 swells to approximately 200,000 on holiday weekends.

"Walworth County is traditionally a tourist industry area. Our population is 106,000 normally, and we search on weekends like this of 200,000 so our resources, not just the sheriff's office, but all law enforcement resources and fire and EMS are stressed, and this compounded that to levels unprecedented in my opinion," Hausner said.

Authorities said they would attempt to provide another briefing at 9 p.m. Friday.

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