Emergency crews search Lake Geneva for 3 missing children after boat capsizes in storm

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. — Emergency crews from multiple agencies are searching the water near Big Foot Beach on Lake Geneva after a boat capsized during a fast-moving storm Friday afternoon.

Authorities say three children are currently unaccounted for following the capsizing. Police, firefighters and medical teams remain staged along the shoreline as rescue boats continue searching the water.

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Neighbors say the weather changed rapidly, with strong winds whipping across the lake while many families were still out enjoying the hot afternoon.

Authorities have not released the ages of the missing children or additional details about the boat involved.

TMJ4 News will continue to gather information at the scene and provide updates as soon as they are confirmed.

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