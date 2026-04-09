STURTEVANT — A 64-year-old woman was injured and about two dozen residents were displaced after a fire broke out at a 16-unit apartment building in Sturtevant late Wednesday night.

Fire officials said the fire started just before 11 p.m. on 86th Street. About an hour into their efforts, responders found the 64-year-old woman in a second-floor unit where they believe the fire began.

"She was transported to the hospital," South Shore Assistant Chief Tony Soler said Thursday.

The woman remains in critical condition in the hospital's burn unit.

Watch: Displaced residents recount Sturtevant apartment fire as they survey damage, collect belongings

One person injured, many displaced following apartment fire in Sturtevant

The Racine County Sheriff's Office released body camera video showing efforts to clear the burning building. Deputies reportedly attempted to breach the door where the fire appeared to have started, but could not because of heavy smoke and flames.

"All I heard was, it was like a boom," said displaced resident Anthony Johnson.

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For Johnson, the fire is a tragic repeat of recent history.

"Honestly, I don't even know what to think. I don't know what to feel. It's just surreal. I haven't even really taken it all in yet," Johnson said.

He moved into the apartment building on March 8 after his previous home on Buchanan Street in Racine caught fire in February, killing fellow tenant Sandra Aranda.

"Just a day at a time now," Johnson said. "Looking for help from friends and family, that's all I can do."

Thomas Korbik, another displaced resident, said his wife woke him up so they could escape.

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"I was coughing black smoke out of my lungs this morning, but I'm okay," Korbik said.

Their pet rabbits were also rescued.

"I didn't care what got lost. It doesn't matter, just as long as my family's together, that's all that matters. That's all that matters," Korbik said.

Investigators continue to work to determine the cause of the fire.

On Thursday, firefighters remained at the scene to help residents retrieve their belongings.

"It means a lot to me. It shows that people do care," Korbik said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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