One person injured, many displaced following apartment fire in Sturtevant

STURTEVANT — A woman was injured and many residents are displaced after a Wednesday night apartment fire in Sturtevant.

According to the South Shore Fire Department Assistant Chief Tony Soler, the fire started around 11 p.m. Wednesday, and it was burning from the second floor when crews arrived.

Vincent Perez

Firefighters at the scene made an initial attack but did have to retreat before regrouping and going back in.

About an hour into the response, firefighters found a woman, about 60-years-old, in an apartment. She was transported to the hospital. Her condition is currently unknown.

TMJ4 is working on getting more information.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip