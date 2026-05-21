PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. — Port Washington's North Beach is nearing its first full reopening since a bluffslide buried the trail in mud in April, after city crews hauled away 130 truckloads of clay ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

The clearing work is now complete. The city parks director said crews will soon inspect the bluff to determine whether it is safe to reopen the beach for the Summer.

The closure has been felt across the community — from neighbors who walk the trail daily to surfers who rely on the Lake Michigan shoreline.

Watch: Port Washington surfers and neighbors await North Beach reopening as city clears 130 truckloads of clay

North Beach Bluff Slide cleanup continues

"It really impacts us not being able to use the beach, so we definitely felt it," said Jamie Heraver, a Port Washington neighbor and surfer.

"It can get crowded, but it depends on the weather, you know how the Midwest is. It can be Summer one day and Winter the next," Heraver said.

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Jamie Heraver

That weather volatility is part of what drives bluff instability across Ozaukee County. Freeze-thaw cycles and fluctuating conditions have contributed to erosion along bluffs countywide.

Although the process is ultimately a normal and natural process, the county Parks and Planning Department has undertaken some projects in part to help stabilize them. TMJ4 has been fielding requests from neighbors about bluff health since last Summer.

"It's hard to keep beach lovers away from the beach. I can tell you that," Heraver said.

Kathleen McGlone, who lives near the bluff and volunteers for the Lake Michigan Bird Observatory, has continued monitoring the area throughout the closure — checking water conditions, weather, and bird nests along the shoreline.

"I check the nests. We've got a whole bunch of eggs right now," McGlone said. "It's very close to my nests right now... Eventually, some of them are going to have to be moved."

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Kathleen McGlone

Neighbors say the beach is a community anchor when warm weather arrives.

"As soon as the sun comes out, people are in the water," McGlone said.

The upcoming inspection will ultimately determine when North Beach can reopen.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



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