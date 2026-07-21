PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. — Port Washington's planning commission has approved a concept plan to redevelop the city's current police and fire stations into 20 condominium units, the latest step in a broader push to expand housing in the lakeside community.

The redevelopment would not move forward until police and fire operations relocate to a new complex near County Highway LL and Grand Avenue. The land would still require rezoning, and a developer's agreement would need to be drawn up and approved before construction could begin.

The concept plans do not appear to include any retail space. During last week's meeting, commissioners emphasized the buildings' low-profile roofs as a way to minimize the impact on neighboring properties.

Watch: Port Washington neighbors react to plan to turn old public safety buildings into condos

Port Washington neighbors react to plan to turn old public safety buildings into condos

Developing blocks west of the city's main commercial corridor into a residential core is part of Port Washington's master plan — a vision that is already taking shape nearby. New apartments are set to fill the block just to the east of the proposed redevelopment site.

Not everyone is enthusiastic about the pace of change. Mike Baganz, who has lived on the hill above the police and fire stations for more than 20 years, said the project would alter his view of downtown and Lake Michigan.

"I'd rather have the sirens than the condos," Baganz said. "And even three stories? Same thing. Change is inevitable... (I want) not too much height, not too much business."

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Mike Baganz

Amie Engstrom, who grew up in Port Washington and has watched the town reinvent itself through tourism and additional housing, offered a measured take on the continued development.

"It's better something's there, I guess, than empty, so all we can do is wait and see," Engstrom said.

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Amie Engstrom

At least one elected official is raising more pointed concerns. Newly elected City Councilmember Mike Beaster said he worries luxury condos will price out families. He also took issue with the city "effectively handing over a taxpayer owned property for free."

Despite the reservations, some neighbors said they are trying to stay hopeful.

"I'm pretty much pessimistic, but I'll just try to maintain some optimism," Baganz said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



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