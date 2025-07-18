Port Washington neighbor, business react to plans to replace downtown private parking lot with apartments

PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. — A mostly empty private parking lot could soon be transformed into one of the Port Washington's largest downtown apartment complexes, bringing both new housing options and questions about parking in the popular lakeside community.

The local planning commission recently approved concept plans for a four-story development at 115 E. Pier Street that would include 50 apartment units and commercial space, along with some public parking.

Courtesy of the City of Port Washington A floor plan for a new four-story apartment complex on Pier St., presented as part of concept plans at Thursday's Port Washington Planning Commission meeting.

It's being pitched by a real estate investor and former Port Washington Main Street volunteer board member, Haley Dobre.

The space is currently a private parking lot, only used by a few commercial tenants. The renovation would result in a small net increase in total parking spots on the property, although many of the spots would be in a resident-only parking garage.

Residents here hope the new apartments won't worsen the parking situation in the area. In Port Washington, neighbors say it can be challenging on weekends, especially during events like the annual Fish Days celebration.

"When I used to have my house, there were people parked up and down my street," said neighbor

.The proposed development aims to address housing needs while maintaining parking availability.

City leaders noted during Thursday evening's Planning Commission meeting that the apartments would help fill a gap in Port's downtown housing supply, which is currently limited to mostly condos. This development would add units that, unlike some condos, would be occupied year round.

According to the developer, increasing foot traffic to businesses on the west and north sides of downtown is another goal behind the project, which in line with the city's plans to make Pier Street the "residential core" of the city's downtown.

"We've gained a lot of clients from all the other new developments," said James Doyle, who lives in Port Washington and runs Eye.Q Optical near the lot in question. "I can only imagine it will help other local businesses."

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News James Doyle

Some longtime residents, however, remain skeptical about the continued development in their community.

"When the high-rises started being bigger that we have here, it takes away from the quaintness of the town," Schreiner said.

While still early in the process, the developer hopes to break ground next year.

