CEDARBURG, Wis. — Months of construction on Washington Avenue in Cedarburg have brought shifting road closures, rerouted traffic and torn-up sidewalks to one of the city's main commercial corridors — and with festival season approaching, neighbors and business owners say they are learning to adapt.

The project is located South of the city's main downtown, spanning from just north of Lincoln Boulevard to just south of Pioneer Road. TMJ4 has been covering the project since the construction started this Spring.

The full reconstruction has triggered periodic full closures, changing detour patterns and detours that have pushed traffic through residential streets near the construction zone. More will be coming in the coming weeks.

"Sometimes they go right past my apartment and stuff. It's like one car right after the others," Cedarburg neighbor Mark Roberts said.

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Mark Roberts

Roberts lives near the construction zone and navigates around the work on his walks to the grocery store.

Fellow neighbor Lori Haischer said the unpredictability of the closures has been the biggest challenge.

Watch: Cedarburg neighbors say Washington Avenue construction keeps them guessing day to day

Shifting road closures frustrate Cedarburg neighbors

"You never know day by day if the road is totally closed, or if you can squeak by," Haischer said. "I think it'll be worth it."

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Lori Haischer

For businesses at the north end of the construction zone, the impact has been felt most at midday. Kevin Glendinning, who leads the team at Out and Out, a fast casual restaurant on Washington Avenue, said lunch traffic has taken a hit.

"It's causing impact at lunch, but on the bright side, we've seen a lot of the construction workers as regulars," Glendinning said.

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Kevin Glendinning

The city has been sending frequent construction updates to businesses ahead of Cedarburg's busy festival season. The city engineer told TMJ4 that two lanes are expected to be open in time for Strawberry Fest at the end of June.

"It needed to be done," Glendinning said. "Nobody likes construction when it happens, but we'll all be happy when it's done."

Construction is slated to finish in November at the latest. The city's Engineering and Public Works department posts periodic construction updates on its Facebook page.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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