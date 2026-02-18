Cedarburg business, neighbor welcome reconstruction of Washington Avenue starting in March

CEDARBURG, Wis. — Cedarburg will begin a full reconstruction of Washington Avenue next month, starting the project a year ahead of initial plans to address deteriorating road conditions that have created challenges for residents and businesses.

The construction will span from north of Lincoln Boulevard to south of Pioneer Road. In addition to resurfacing, the city plans to replace traffic lights, water mains and sewers as part of the comprehensive project expected to continue until mid-October.

"We live in Wisconsin, you gotta be ready for potholes," said Mark Arnholt, who lives just blocks away from the construction zone.

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Mark Arnholt

Arnholt said he welcomes the improvements but worries about potential impacts on local events.

"Always nice to try and have them fix 'em up," Arnholt said. "The question is, what does that do to our festival traffic?"

Randy Bloch operates Bloch Heating and Air Conditioning on Washington Avenue with his wife, Connie. They have run their HVAC shop on the street for decades, watching the area transform around them.

"There was no Dunkin' Donuts. There was no Starbucks. As a matter of fact, this corner was an old gas station," Bloch said.

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Randy Bloch

From his second-floor office, Bloch can see the road's deteriorating conditions but remains optimistic about managing through the construction period.

"There will always be people being inconveniences with construction. It's just the way it is," Bloch said. "In speaking with the city, they're going to do their best to make sure businesses stay open."

The city says full road closures will be rare and even then would only last a few hours. The city hopes to complete construction by mid-October.

