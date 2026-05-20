CEDARBURG — Just 20 miles north of Milwaukee, Cedarburg is a small town packed with big charm — and the people who live, work, and visit there say it's hard not to fall in love with it.

READ ALSO | Let's Talk, Cedarburg! Your chance to tell TMJ4 what's going on in your community

"What is there not to love about Cedarburg?" Jason, who works in Cedarburg, said.

Alonna Johnson

Local shops line the historic streets, drawing visitors back time and again.

Sue, who has family in the area, said the town has a distinct character that keeps her coming back.

WATCH: Cedarburg is a small town packed with big charm - and people who live, work, and visit there say it's hard not to fall in love with it

Cedarburg charms visitors and locals alike with shops, festivals and a new neighborhood spot

"It looks historic, and it's a cute little English town sometimes for me," Sue said.

Alonna Johnson

Every visit, she said, turns into a shopping trip.

"I always find little gift items for friends that I kind of keep on hand," Sue said.

For residents like Shelby, even an ordinary morning feels special.

Alonna Johnson

"Grabbing a coffee, there's a bazillion places to go and just like talking to people, meeting people around," Shelby said.

Festivals, art fairs, and live music help keep the town buzzing all summer.

"The performing arts center has a really strong feel every year," Shelby said.

It's part of what makes Cedarburg a place Jason hopes more people experience for themselves.

"It's a little slice of heaven up here," Jason said.

One of the newest additions to the community is the Elbow Room, a bar and restaurant in Cedarburg that opened in December. The spot gives neighbors a place to grab a drink, catch up with friends, and enjoy a bite to eat.

This summer, the patio will come alive with live music on Saturdays.

Tim, the director of operations, said the community has already made the Elbow Room feel right at home.

Alonna Johnson

"The community supports us, so we like to support the community, so actually it's been fun," Tim said.

Tim also recommends the smash burger for anyone stopping by.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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