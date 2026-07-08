As repair costs climb, Cedarburg and Grafton neighbors weigh in on the fate of their aging dams

CEDARBURG, Wis. — Cedarburg and Grafton are each weighing the future of aging dams within their borders, with both communities facing mounting repair costs and growing questions about whether the structures still serve a purpose.

In Cedarburg, repairs to the Woolen Mills Dam are estimated at around $2 million, according to City Administrator Mikko Hilvo. The Common Council has commissioned the first step of a study to plan multi-year repairs, but the Hilvo also said a feasibility study examining removal is also being drawn up. A similar removal study was tabled last year.

In Grafton, a hydraulic arm on the village's dam failed two months ago, causing the millpond to dry up. Rather than move quickly into costly repairs, the Grafton Village Board tabled the proposal until August to weigh all available options.

Alice Struck, an artist who was painting the Woolen Mills Dam and the mill itself in plein air, said she supports removal if it benefits the local ecosystem.

"I think they should remove the dams if they can, so the fish can get through," Struck said. "It'll be a big change, but it's a change back to the way it was naturally at the beginning anyway, and it's good for the environment."

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Alice Struck

Grafton resident Mike Brahy, who was near a popular fishing spot close to the Grafton dam, expressed a different sentiment.

"Seems a shame the dam isn't working," Brahy said. "I'd be a little sad if they don't repair the dam."

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Mike Brahy

Cedarburg leaders have historically elected to keep and repair the city's dams in part to preserve local history.

The current cost estimates and environmental considerations have prompted both councils to take a more deliberate approach before committing to a path forward.

Any removal would need to be planned in coordination with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, according to Hilvo.

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