CEDARBURG, Wis. — Cedarburg's Common Council decided against funding a study to explore removing a dam north of downtown after residents pushed back against the idea.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: The arguments for and against removing a historic Cedarburg dam

After brief discussion among members, the council took no action on a plan to spend $60,000 on a feasibility study for removing the nearly 100-year-old Woolen Mills Dam. The decision leaves open the option of further discussions in the future.

"Granted, dams have been replaced, but dams have forever been the face of our community. It's our history. It's who we are," Mayor Pat Thome said.

TMJ4 News Mayor Pat Thome

The decision came after a petition signed by 100 people opposed the study. However, some residents believe the dam has outlived its purpose and should be removed to restore Cedar Creek to its natural state.

"[The] dam was built for a beach. Otherwise, there is no purpose. It's never powered the mill," said Marc Sanders, who has lived in Cedarburg for 15 years.

TMJ4 News Marc Sanders

The aging structure is the third dam at the site and requires significant maintenance. City officials estimate repairs could cost $800,000 or more.

Watch: Cedarburg council tables plan to study Woolen Mills dam removal

Cedarburn council tables plan to study Woolen Mills dam removal

"If it could just stay as it was, maybe we would want to leave it as it is. But we can't. It has to be constantly repaired and replaced, and that seems silly," Sanders said. "A flowing creek is healthier for the environment. It's healthier for the fish."

The debate over the dam's future isn't new to Cedarburg, with previous discussions about removal having occurred in the past. TMJ4 spoke to people on both sides of the issue last month.

Each time the issue has been raised, proposals to remove the dams have been rejected or tabled by previous city councils.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip