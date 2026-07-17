Cudahy woman killed hours after filing second restraining order against ex

ST. FRANCIS, Wis. — A 32-year-old woman was shot and killed at a St. Francis apartment complex Thursday evening, hours before a judge granted the restraining order she had filed against her ex-partner that same day.

Kiana Pilska was shot several times at the Lake Park Apartments and later died in the operating room at the hospital, according to St. Francis police. Police say the incident was domestic-related, and a 33-year-old man is in custody.

Neighbors at the complex expressed shock at the violence.

"I'm just shocked. I just can't believe that this happened here," Terry MacGregor, who lives at the apartment complex, said.

Court records paint a picture of what led up to Pilska's death.

In April, a judge granted Pilska a temporary restraining order against a man she had previously been in a relationship with. A petition submitted by Pilska that month stated she believed her ex was stalking her.

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In January, she found an AirTag tracker in her car. After that, Pilska said her ex showed up to her house, her job, and a friend's workplace.

In February, Pilska said her ex threatened to hit her and put his hands around her neck and pinned her down. She said police arrested him that night, but he was released.

Two days before she filed for the restraining order, Pilska said her ex threatened to end his own life because she didn't want to be with him.

On April 27, court documents show the ex admitted to having 4 guns in his home. That same day, the temporary restraining order was dismissed when Pilska did not show up to court.

On Thursday, Pilska filed another temporary restraining order. She again wrote that she was in "imminent danger of physical harm" after her ex showed up to her location several times over the last week, including at her home where he kicked the door off its hinges. She said her son, whom she shares with her ex, called 911.

A judge granted that petition Friday morning — after Pilska was killed.

Pilska's mother said the family is spending time surrounded by family, mourning her daughter's death.

"I'm stunned. I'm absolutely stunned because all the years I've been here nothing's happened," MacGregor said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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