32-year-old Cudahy woman killed in St. Francis parking lot shooting; person of interest in custody

ST. FRANCIS, Wis. — A 32-year-old Cudahy woman was killed after St. Francis police said she was found in a parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital.

WATCH: What we know in the deadly shooting investigation

32-year-old Cudahy woman killed in St. Francis parking lot shooting

The shooting happened sometime around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 16, in a parking lot near South Packard Avenue and East Howard Avenue.

The woman was found lying on the ground by St. Francis police officers after police received several 911 calls about shots being fired. She was taken to the hospital by the St. Francis Fire Department, where she was pronounced dead.

Just under two hours later, at around 8:20 p.m., police said a 33-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody as a person of interest.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing, but police specified that there is no threat to the public at this time.

The identity of the woman has not been released.

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