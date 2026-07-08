MILWAUKEE — Vice President JD Vance used a visit to Milwaukee on Wednesday to promote the Trump administration’s anti-fraud efforts, while also drawing criticism from local leaders and protesters who accused the administration of using fraud claims to justify cuts to public programs and renew scrutiny of elections.

Speaking inside at the 128th Air Refueling Wing, Vance framed the administration’s crackdown as an effort to protect taxpayer dollars and preserve benefits for Americans who legitimately rely on government programs.

“We can keep on fighting fraud or we can reward the fraudsters,” Vance told the crowd.

Mark Wirtz

The vice president focused heavily on alleged fraud involving Medicare medical equipment billing, skin graft reimbursements and a prenatal care program. He also announced new investigations into alleged abuse of the H‑1B visa program, which allows companies to hire foreign workers for specialized jobs when qualified American workers cannot be found.

“American jobs ought to go to American workers and not foreign fraudsters and the Department of Labor is fighting back against it,” Vance said.

Watch: Vice President visit draws cheers and protests in Milwaukee

VP Vance pushes anti-fraud agenda

Several Wisconsin Republicans joined Vance at the event, including Congressmen Derrick Van Orden, Bryan Steil and Tom Tiffany, along with State Senator Julian Bradley and State Representative Tyler August. Dr. Mehmet Oz, administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, also spoke.

One of the strongest local connections in Vance’s speech centered on the case of Markita Barnes, a Milwaukee woman sentenced earlier this year in a major Medicaid fraud case involving prenatal care benefits.

Federal prosecutors said Barnes stole more than $2.3 million from a Medicaid benefit program intended to help at-risk pregnant women and mothers with young children. Following a two-week federal trial in late 2025, Barnes was convicted on multiple counts, including healthcare fraud, money laundering and aggravated identity theft.

In March 2026, Chief U.S. District Judge Pamela Pepper sentenced Barnes to more than 10 years in federal prison.

According to prosecutors, the fraud became so widespread in Milwaukee that Wisconsin significantly scaled back parts of the prenatal benefit program, reducing availability for women who legitimately needed assistance.

Vance repeatedly referenced the case as an example of fraud diverting resources away from vulnerable families.

Mark Wirtz Vice President Vance with a picture of Barnes during his speech.

“There were young mothers in Wisconsin who did not get access to the prenatal care that they needed,” Vance said. “That endangers the moms, that endangers the babies.”

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, a Democrat, praised the outcome after sentencing earlier this year, saying the case showed “how seriously government benefits fraud is taken.”

Attendees inside the event said they supported the administration’s push for stricter oversight of government programs.

“I don’t see an issue with turning over the rolls and making sure that people who are on these programs deserve to be on them,” attendee Matt Lepperd said.

Lepperd also said he supports stronger voter and benefit eligibility verification.

Mike Beiermeister Matt Lepperd enjoyed Vice President Vance's speech. He thinks Vance would be a good presidential candidate.

“Make sure everybody is legal to vote. Make sure everybody is legal to be on Medicaid. I don’t know why these are controversial,” he said.

While the event focused largely on financial fraud, much of the post-event discussion shifted to elections after Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson sent a letter requesting a meeting with the vice president.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Milwaukee mayor challenges VP Vance on 2020 election claims ahead of visit

The request came after reports that federal agents questioned Milwaukee election workers about the 2020 election.

During a question-and-answer session with reporters, Vance defended broader election investigations and again called for stricter voter identification laws.

“If Democrats want to stop talking about election fraud, I make them a simple deal: pass the SAVE America Act and get better voter ID,” Vance said.

Vance also questioned why Johnson raised election concerns in response to a visit centered on financial fraud investigations.

In a statement after Vance’s comments, Johnson sharply criticized the vice president.

“The Vice President and his political accomplices continue to raise false claims regarding election integrity,” Johnson said.

Johnson also questioned why federal agents were contacting current and former election workers.

“So, I’ll ask again, what evidence is there of voter fraud in Milwaukee?” Johnson said. “Without any rational basis, why are FBI agents knocking on doors, intimidating current and former election officials?”

Johnson added that he plans to meet with Vance in Washington later this month.

Vance also criticized Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers’ administration over disputes involving SNAP and Medicaid eligibility verification data.

He argued states should cooperate more fully with federal officials investigating possible fraud or improper enrollment in public benefits programs.

“The people’s government exists to fight for the people and not the fraudsters,” Vance said.

Democratic leaders and protesters argued the administration’s rhetoric risks undermining confidence in public assistance programs and could make it harder for eligible residents to access healthcare and food assistance.

Outside the event, dozens of protesters lined Pennsylvania Avenue opposing the vice president’s visit and the administration’s broader policies.

“I want him to know that we’re not believing what he’s saying about fraud, waste and abuse,” protester LuAnn Bird said. “It’s people needing healthcare.”

Mike Beiermeister LuAnn Bird does not believe what the Vice President is saying and felt she needed to protest his visit.

Another protester, Jean Grow, argued fraud investigations should focus more on providers than recipients.

“There’s fraud and the fraud is done by the providers, not by the recipients,” Grow said.

The visit marked Vance’s second stop in Wisconsin this year and comes as Republicans intensify their focus on the battleground state ahead of the 2026 midterm elections. President Donald Trump also visited Wisconsin last month during a stop in Chippewa Falls.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



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