Milwaukee mayor challenges VP Vance on 2020 election claims ahead of visit

Mayor Cavalier Johnson denounced the FBI's probe into the 2020 elections ahead of Vice President JD Vance's scheduled remarks in Wisconsin on Wednesday.

READ ALSO | Vice President JD Vance is scheduled to visit Wisconsin Wednesday

"The administration should stop the FBI probe," Johnson told reporters Tuesday. "I mean, this has been litigated for five years. We've had this discussion, and there's been no credible evidence produced to say anything other than what we already know."

According to a press release, Vance will speak on the administration's "efforts to combat fraud."

FBI agents were in Milwaukee as recently as May looking to interview city police officers about the 2020 election.

Johnson said he expects Vance to "hit on some of the same tunes that we've seen," referring to the Trump administration's ongoing allegations of election fraud in districts where Trump was defeated in 2020.

Johnson acknowledged Trump's wins in 2016 and 2024, but went on to say that he knows "without a shadow of a doubt" that Trump did not win the 2020 election.

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"I just want to get out in front of it before he says anything about, you know, the elections being rigged or election administration not going the way that it should in Milwaukee or anywhere else," Johnson said.

Johnson also sent a letter to the vice president encouraging him to look at Milwaukee's election procedures for himself.

"While you are here in Milwaukee – or at any other time – I invite you to see our election operation, to talk to officials who conduct our elections, and scrutinize, firsthand, the extensive security and accuracy in place," Johnson wrote. "I have offered a similar invitation to United States Representative Tom Tiffany who has not responded."

7.7.26 - Letter to VP Vance - by TMJ4 News

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