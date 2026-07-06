Vice President JD Vance is scheduled to visit Wisconsin Wednesday

UPDATE: Vice President JD Vance will visit Milwaukee on Wednesday, according to the Office of the Vice President.

Vance will deliver remarks on the Trump administration’s efforts to combat fraud, according to a press release.

ORIGINAL REPORTING: Vice President JD Vance is scheduled to visit Wisconsin on Wednesday, July 8, for an event in Milwaukee.

The White House has confirmed the visit, but an official schedule has not yet been released. Credential information for the media has also not been sent.

The visit will be Vance's second trip to Wisconsin this year. He previously stopped in Plover in February for a campaign event at Pointe Precision.

NBC 26 will update this story as more information becomes available.