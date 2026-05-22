FBI seeks to interview Milwaukee police about 2020 election

MILWAUKEE — The FBI is reportedly looking to interview Milwaukee police officers about the 2020 presidential election.

The Milwaukee Police Department confirmed to TMJ4 that the department "is aware that the FBI may be interviewing members of our department regarding the 2020 Election."

This marks the latest in a series of federal election inquiries in the area. Earlier this month, agents visited the home of Milwaukee County elections director Michelle Hawley.

The FBI has not said why they were attempting to contact Hawley, and they have not yet replied to requests for information on their probe of the Milwaukee officers.

President Donald Trump has continuously made false claims that he won the 2020 election, and election-related lawsuits continue to be a focus of the Department of Justice under the Trump administration.

On Thursday, U.S. District Judge James Pederson dismissed a DOJ lawsuit seeking to compel the state of Wisconsin to hand over detailed voter registration information.

The DOJ has sued at least 30 states and the District of Columbia seeking to force the release of detailed voter data. In addition to Wisconsin, judges have rejected similar attempts in Maine, Arizona, California, Massachusetts, Michigan, Oregon and Rhode Island.

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