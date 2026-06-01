MILWAUKEE — A crowd of people gathered Monday as city leaders and attorneys stood in solidarity with Elvira Benitez-Suarez of Sheboygan Falls, who was released from ICE custody last week. She is one of two people from southeast Wisconsin feeling some relief, at least temporarily, from immigration enforcement.

"Its been a very, very hard process, during the past year, and this year, for my family - especially for my minor kids," Benitez-Suarez said.

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Benitez-Suarez spoke publicly outside of the ICE field office in Milwaukee ahead of a hearing. The mother of 4 was reunited with her family last week after being detained by ICE twice in the past year, totaling about 8 months in custody.

"The conditions of the jail. It's a jail. We were mixed in with the regular inmates, federal inmates, people who have committed real crimes," Benitez-Suarez said.

Watch: Two southeast Wisconsin women cleared to reunite with their families amid ongoing immigration battles

Two southeast Wisconsin women cleared to reunite with their families amid ongoing immigration battles

Benitez-Suarez shared concerns about the conditions in the detention facilities she was held in in Ohio and Kentucky, including concerns about medical care, safe transportation, and mental health.

"In that place, I was bullied for exercising my Christian faith. Also, I was threatened because I continued to exercise my faith. I was threatened by an inmate," Benitez-Suarez said.

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Her attorney, Marc Christopher, gave an update on her case as the government tries to revoke her green card status.

"What needs to be understood is that Elvira has been awarded permanent resident status, through a legal means, by an immigration judge. And, the continued detention and continuation of this case is at the hands of ICE and strictly because of ICE - and it shows an unnecessary, and I think, a very cruel part of our government that she continues to have to go through this process when she has legally, legally obtained lawful permanent resident status." Christopher said.

Her case is now before the Board of Immigration Appeals. Briefs are due next week, and the Board will determine her future.

Christopher also provided an update on another one of his clients, former MPS teacher's aide Yessenia Ruano. Ruano self-deported to El Salvador last year after living in Milwaukee for 14 years. A federal judge has ordered she must be allowed to return to the U.S. while her visa application process plays out.

Yessenia Ruano Yessenia Ruano

In a statement, Christopher said, “I join Yessenia, her family, and the Milwaukee community in celebrating her return home. Individuals who are victims of human trafficking deserve the opportunity to pursue the protections available to them under the law without living under the constant threat of deportation or separation from their loved ones. Milwaukee is a stronger and more compassionate community because of people like Yessenia, whose resilience, character, and contributions reflect the very best of our city.”

ICE has been contacted for comment. Their statement will be added to this story when received.

"I'm very, very grateful for all of the support that the community has shown," Benitez-Suarez said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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