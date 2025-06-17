Milwaukee teacher's aide to self-deport despite recent hold on deportation order

MILWAUKEE — A teacher’s aide in the Milwaukee Public Schools system, previously ordered by immigration authorities to self-deport, plans to do so Tuesday morning, TMJ4 learned from Voces de la Frontera.

It comes just a week after Yesenia Ruano’s attorney confirmed that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) accepted her appeal, providing her with more time in the U.S.

She had previously been making arrangements to fly back to El Salvador with her two daughters. Ruano held a media conference at Mitchell Airport before she headed to security on Tuesday.

The teacher’s aide entered the U.S. 14 years ago through the U.S.-Mexico border.

At the beginning of the year, Homeland Security officials instructed Ruano, who was living without legal status, to return to El Salvador. She said she fled the country due to poverty, trafficking, and fears for her personal safety.

In February, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) granted Ruano additional time to apply for a T visa, which is specifically designed for victims of severe human trafficking.

Ruano said she spent nearly $14,000 and several weeks completing the application process. Despite having a receipt confirming her application was submitted, in May, the agency informed her that she could not remain in the country.

According to records, Ruano has no criminal history.

