Milwaukee Public Schools teacher's aide deportation on hold

A teacher's aide in the Milwaukee Public Schools system ordered by immigration authorities to self-deport to El Salvador will not have to leave the United States tonight, her attorney said Tuesday morning.
Yessenia Ruano had been making arrangements to fly back to El Salvador tonight with her two daughters but can remain in the United States while awaiting ICE's decision on an appeal.
Previous coverage: Milwaukee teacher's aide given four days to leave country:
Ruano's attorney, Marc Christopher, confirmed that ICE accepted the appeal earlier today, providing her with more time in the U.S.
There is no specific timeline for when ICE will make a ruling on her appeal.
Attorney Marc Christopher assures that Ruano will comply with whatever decision is made regarding her status.
Ruano entered the U.S. 14 years ago through the U.S.-Mexico border.
Shortly after, border agents deported her. When she tried to enter again, Ruano told agents she was fleeing from violence in her home country and feared for her safety, attempting to seek asylum.
According to records, Ruano also has no criminal history.
