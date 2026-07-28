Search warrant reveals new details in Tony Romo OWI arrest in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo was arrested in downtown Milwaukee last Thursday on suspicion of operating while under the influence.

A search warrant filed by the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office — obtained by TMJ 4 — is for a blood draw to test Romo's blood alcohol content following the arrest. The warrant offers new details about what led to the stop and what happened after.

A deputy patrolling the Marquette interchange in downtown Milwaukee shortly after 6 p.m. last Thursday during rush hour traffic says he saw Romo's vehicle abruptly cut in front of another vehicle before pulling him over.

Once Romo was pulled over, the deputy says he detected a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his breath and observed Romo's eyes to be red, bloodshot, and glossy.

Romo told the deputy he had just left the golf course and was heading to meet his parents. He told the deputy he had nothing to drink, immediately called his lawyer, and placed his cell phone in the backseat to record the traffic stop, according to court records.

Romo was brought to the Milwaukee County Jail Sally Port for a standard field sobriety test. The deputy reported that Romo performed poorly. Court records show he refused to take a preliminary breathalyzer test.

Romo was given a traffic ticket Monday for refusing to take a test for intoxication after an arrest.

TMJ4's Ben Jordan has requested body and dash camera video from the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office. That request has not yet been fulfilled.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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