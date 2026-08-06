Suspended Milwaukee detective accused of tracking victims waives preliminary hearing

MILWAUKEE — A suspended Milwaukee Police detective appeared in court Thursday facing a felony charge for allegedly misusing the department's license plate reading technology to track two victims.

RELATED: Suspended Milwaukee detective accused of misusing license plate camera database makes first court appearance

Prosecutors say 51-year-old Tehrangi Chapman used the department's Flock camera database to track the movement of two victims a total of 20 times for personal reasons. The camera database is only supposed to be used for criminal investigations.

Court records show Chapman was one of the internal affairs detectives assigned to investigate another officer's misuse of Flock's database. That officer is no longer with the department.

Chapman waived his right to hear the state's evidence against him Thursday morning. He requested a separate court date to enter a plea.

Chapman declined to comment to reporters after the hearing. He also faces a separate misdemeanor charge. Court records show the district attorney's investigation found he also placed a GPS tracking device on a victim's car.

He is due back in court on Aug. 26.

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