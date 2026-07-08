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Milwaukee police detective charged with misusing Flock surveillance cameras

A second member of the Milwaukee department faces charges for allegedly misusing the city's Flock camera surveillance system to track people's movements.
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TMJ4
Milwaukee police, file image.
Milwaukee police
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MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police Detective Tehranghi Chapman faces two criminal counts after prosecutors say he used the city's Flock camera system to track two people's movements around the city. Chapman also faces a misdemeanor charge for allegedly placing a GPS tracker on one victim's car.

Chapman has been on suspension since March and was the subject of an internal affairs investigation.

The charges carry a notable twist: Chapman was one of the internal affairs detectives assigned to investigate Officer Josue Ayala, who was also charged with tracking people using the Flock system.

Chapman faces a felony count of misconduct in public office and a misdemeanor count of misusing a GPS tracker.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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Meet your Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin