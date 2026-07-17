MILWAUKEE — A second Milwaukee police officer appeared in criminal court this week over alleged misuse of the department's license plate-reading technology. Both officers were criminally charged following those allegations.

On Wednesday, former MPD Officer Josue Ayala was sentenced to one year of probation after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor for attempted misconduct in office.

Two days later, the internal affairs detective assigned to investigate Ayala’s misuse made his first court appearance on a felony charge of misconduct in office. Prosecutors say 51-year-old Tehrangi Chapman tracked two victims using Flock’s camera database a year before that assignment.

TMJ4 Chapman in court

Chapman did not enter a plea on Friday. Prosecutors told reporters that negotiations are underway to potentially reach a deal.

Chapman remained silent as he walked past a crowd of reporters outside the courtroom and did not speak during the hearing.

TMJ4 Investigative Reporter Ben Jordan asking Chapman a question

Prosecutors say Chapman tracked two victims a total of 20 times using the Flock Safety system. That alleged misuse occurred a year before he was assigned to investigate former MPD Officer Josue Ayala for the same type of misconduct. Ayala used the police database to track his ex-girlfriend and that person’s dating partner more than 170 times.

Watch: Suspended Milwaukee detective accused of misusing license plate camera database makes first court appearance

Second MPD officer in court for Flock misuse

Chapman also faces a misdemeanor charge after prosecutors say he placed a GPS tracking device on a victim's car.

The judge agreed to seal court records related to the case to protect Chapman's personal information. The judge also granted a prosecutor's request to allow Chapman to maintain contact with the victims.

"We had contact with both individuals identified as Victim 3 and Victim 4 in the complaint. Based on that contact, we are not seeking a no-contact order," prosecutor Matthew Torbenson said.

Court documents show MPD did not discover either officer's alleged misuse until victims came forward. The Flock Safety license plate reading database is only supposed to be used for criminal investigations.

Chapman does not have to pay bail as long as he appears for future court dates. His next court date is scheduled for Aug. 6.

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