South Milwaukee skeleton standoff: Homeowner keeping display up despite deadline

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A South Milwaukee homeowner ordered to remove his year-round skeleton display by Tuesday says he plans to keep the decorations up as a growing legal dispute over free speech protections draws national attention.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | South Milwaukee homeowner fights city order to remove year-round skeleton display

Sean Oster and his wife, Laura, received a notice from the City of South Milwaukee in May ordering them to remove the giant skeletons displayed outside their home by July 7 or face possible fines. The orders stem from a complaint.

The city’s notice specifically cited “large Halloween decorations being displayed not during appropriate time of year.” The notice also referenced other alleged property violations, including junk tires, equipment stored in the yard and disabled vehicles on the property.

Oster said he's corrected all the violations outside the display and hopes to reach an agreement with the city.

Mike Beiermeister Sean Oster

“I hopefully will come to an agreement with the city, and they’ll get to stay,” Oster said. “Everything else has been taken care of; shouldn’t be any issues at all.”

The skeletons — known by neighbors as “Hector and Henrietta” — have become a recognizable attraction in the neighborhood, with the couple dressing them in different outfits throughout the year for holidays, sporting events and seasonal occasions.

Since TMJ4 first reported on the dispute in June, the Institute for Justice, a public-interest law firm, has stepped in to support the couple.

The group argues South Milwaukee is violating the Osters’ First Amendment rights by attempting to regulate expression based on the Halloween-themed content of the display.

"What the government can’t do is tell you, ‘We don’t like the form of what you’re saying,’” Institute for Justice attorney James Odell said. “The fact that he could have a bald eagle up but he can’t have a skeleton up — that’s trying to regulate or punish you for the content of your speech.”

TMJ4 asked the city whether it still plans to enforce Tuesday’s deadline or issue citations if the display remains standing. South Milwaukee City Administrator Travis Wells responded: “No comment pending investigation," to our questions at this time.

Neighbors who spoke with TMJ4 had mixed reactions to the display, though most supported keeping the skeletons up.

“It’s part of my everyday life,” neighbor Charlotte Dey said. “I’m perfectly fine with the display, but I do understand that the condition of the yard does not really match up with the vibe of the display.”

Mike Beiermeister Charlotte Dey enjoys the display.

Dey said many families in the area have come to recognize the display that she enjoys.

“People look forward to driving by the skeleton house,” she said.

Another neighbor, Kobe Rockmore, said he believes Oster should be allowed to keep the decorations.

“I like it,” Rockmore said. “I think it should stay up. I think he should be able to do what he wanted to do.”

Mike Beiermeister Kobe Rockmore

Of the 10 neighbors TMJ4 spoke with both on and off camera, seven supported keeping the display, while three said they wanted to see the skeletons removed. Some neighbors on both sides of the display simply said they wanted to see the property better maintained.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the skeletons were still standing and Oster had not received any citation.

“The ball’s really in the city’s court at this time,” Odell said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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