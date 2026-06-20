SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A South Milwaukee homeowner is pushing back after the city ordered him to take down his year-round skeleton display, calling it a violation of property maintenance codes.

Sean Oster and his wife have maintained the display — featuring skeletons named Hector and Henrietta along with other decorations— for nearly two years, dressing them up for holidays, sports events, and other occasions.

Mike Beiermeister The display in Sean's front yard.

The display has drawn attention from neighbors and passersby, with some saying it has become part of the neighborhood's character.

Watch: South Milwaukee homeowner fights city order to remove year-round skeleton display

South Milwaukee homeowner fights city order to remove year-round skeleton display

"It's like an expression of the owner's passion… and I think it's cool they can use their lawn that way," neighbor Jeremy Payment said.

Mike Beiermeister Jeremy Payment lives in the neighborhood and enjoys the display.

Last month, Oster received a letter from the city of South Milwaukee describing the skeletons as Halloween decorations being displayed outside the appropriate time of year and ordering him to remove them by July 7.

Under the city's property maintenance code, yards must be kept free of anything considered an "unreasonable blighting influence," which the city says can include displays left up out of season. The notice also flagged an inoperable vehicle on the property. Each violation could result in fines of up to $500 per day if not corrected by the deadline.

Oster says he understands part of the city's concern.

"They have a few points… I've got a couple collector cars… I understand those shouldn't be out," Oster said.

Mike Beiermeister Sean in his yard

He plans to move the cars into the garage and clean up the yard, but says the skeletons are staying.

"I don't think it's hurting anybody. It's literally a victimless crime," Oster said.

Oster also had a message for whoever filed the complaint.

"Live with it… more people like it than hate it. And if we're enforcing this, then we should go around and take down Christmas lights that are up year-round," Oster said.

The city administrator did not respond to a request for comment.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



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