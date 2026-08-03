A reported attempt to steal a vehicle ended in gunfire early Monday morning at the Glen Hills Apartments in Glendale, leaving one person wounded and four people—including two teenagers—in custody.

Glendale police were called around 1:47 a.m. to the area of North Sidney Place and West Green Tree Road after someone reported armed people trying to steal a vehicle.

As officers responded, police say the people involved exchanged gunfire. One person was taken to a local hospital with gunshot wounds that police say are not life-threatening.

Police say a 33-year-old Glendale man, a 29-year-old Glendale woman, a 17-year-old Milwaukee boy and a 17-year-old Sheboygan boy are in custody.

Watch: Shooting at Glendale apartment complex leaves 1 injured, 4 in custody after reported car theft

Four people, including 2 teens, in custody after early morning Glendale shootout

Residents who spoke with TMJ4 asked not to be identified. They said the gunfire jolted them awake and sent them scrambling away from their windows.

“I was woken up by what I thought was a firework because I heard just one loud pop… I’ve heard a gunshot in my life, but not this close,” one resident said.

TMJ4 Glendale apartment shooting leaves 1 hurt, 4 in custody

Another resident said she was sleeping in her living room when the shots began.

“I immediately fell to the floor and like crawled to the hallway because I was like in front of the patio doors,” she said.

She estimated that she heard about 20 shots and said her teenage daughter also dropped to the floor.

“I have a teenager. She, she was scared too. She came out the room crawling on the floor, so we heard it at the same time,” she said.

Another resident said she looked outside after being startled awake and saw a car alarm flashing.

“I literally like jumped. I like I got startled… and I look out the window, and I just see like the alarm going off of the car,” she said.

For one resident, the shooting was the final push to leave the complex when her lease ends.

“I’m moving. My lease is about to end next month. I’m out,” she said. “Pay too much money for this, see what I’m saying.”

TMJ4 Glendale apartment shooting leaves 1 hurt, 4 in custody

Another resident, who said she was born and raised in Glendale, described the shooting as difficult to process.

“This is such a nice community. I grew up in Glendale my entire life. I was born and raised here, so you know, seeing something like this, you know, it’s, it’s very, very hard,” she said.

Residents told TMJ4 they have become more concerned about vehicles being targeted in the apartment parking lots. However, police records do not show an increase in reported vehicle entries in the area.

Glendale police say there were eight reported vehicle entries near the Sidney Place apartments from July 2024 through July 2025, compared with four during the past year.

Police have not identified the person who was shot, who fired the weapons or how each of the four people in custody was allegedly involved. Investigators are not releasing where or how the four people were taken into custody while the case remains active.

No charging decision has been made. Police say officers are continuing to investigate before deciding whether to refer charges to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

Police say there is no ongoing threat to the public. Anyone with video of the incident is asked to contact the Glendale Police Department at 414-228-1753.

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