Four people, including 2 teens, in custody after early morning Glendale shootout

GLENDALE, Wis. — Four people, including two teens, are in custody following an early morning shootout that left one person injured in Glendale.

Officers were dispatched around 1:47 a.m. to the intersection of North Sidney Place and West Green Tree Road for reports of armed subjects attempting to steal a vehicle, according to the City of Glendale Police Department.

According to police, as officers were responding to the scene, there was an exchange of gunfire between those involved, and they later learned that one person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Police said four people are in custody in connection with the shooting, including a 33-year-old man from Glendale, a 29-year-old woman from Glendale, a 17-year-old boy from Milwaukee and a 17-year-old boy from Sheboygan.

Police are asking anyone with video of the incident to contact them at 414-228-1753.

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