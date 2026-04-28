MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Milwaukee Police responded to 12 reported street takeovers over the weekend, resulting in seven citations, one towed vehicle, and the arrest of an Illinois man after a police pursuit.

READ ALSO | 12 street takeovers, 100 cars involved: Does MPD Chief plan to increase enforcement after weekend spike?

The takeovers raised concerns among residents across Milwaukee County. Police believe two of the incidents, located in Bay View and Glendale near the Bayshore Mall, are connected.

Body and dash camera video from the Glendale Police Department shows officers responding to a takeover at Port Washington Road and Silver Spring Drive. Officers pursued a vehicle they say was leaving the takeover. Video shows one officer deploying what appears to be a spike strip to stop the car.

Police arrested the driver, a 20-year-old man from Illinois, after officers used a PIT maneuver. The car crashed into a tree in the median.

Watch: Residents alarmed by weekend street takeovers as bodycam shows Glendale pursuit and arrest

Residents alarmed by weekend street takeovers as bodycam shows Glendale pursuit and arrest

Nathan Payne lives near the Bayshore Mall and heard cars screeching as the takeover happened.

"Then all of a sudden, some fireworks started shooting off in the sky. I could see that from my backyard," Payne said.

Payne said he worries about safety following the 12 reported takeovers. He wants there to be greater accountability from the city and police for those who are caught in these kinds of incidents.

"It just feels like they haven’t gotten this under control, and it’s kinda ridiculous at this point," Payne said.

Milwaukee Police Chief Norman said the department will place officers at known hot spots and use drones and surveillance to track drivers.

"It's going still take a comprehensive, particular type of response," Norman said.

Norman anticipates these kinds of incidents to become more frequent as summer approaches.

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