MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department says officers responded to 12 calls for street takeovers last weekend, sparking calls for better enforcement.

TMJ4 spoke with Chief Jeffrey Norman about why so few are held responsible and the new efforts to change that.

TMJ4 MPD Chief Jeffrey Norman

Norman says the biggest challenge for responding officers is that takeovers are often moving targets.

"As we are responding, it's always a cat-and-mouse game," Norman said. "They pop up in one place, move around to another place within the city.”

Watch: 12 street takeovers, 100 cars involved: Does MPD Chief plan to increase enforcement after weekend spike?

12 street takeovers, 100 cars involved: Does MPD Chief plan to increase enforcement after weekend spike?

When asked about his reaction to hearing that around 100 cars were participating in the caravan, Norman expressed concern.

“It’s disturbing knowing that these are not behaviors we find acceptable in our city," Norman said.

Glendale police say they arrested an Illinois man who took part in the takeover and was stopped in a PIT maneuver. That takeover in Glendale is believed to be connected to a separate takeover earlier in Milwaukee. Norman confirmed that people are traveling to Milwaukee to partake in the illegal activity.

"It's no suggestion, those are things that are actually happening. There are individuals, as far as you know, out west from us, there are people who are within our community," Norman said.

Officers responded to the takeover in Bay View early Sunday morning within four minutes of the 911 call. Norman says once they heard sirens, everyone left and moved on to the next spot near Bayshore.

“Is this something the police can stop?” Reporter Ben Jordan asked.

"It's going to still take a comprehensive particular type of response," Norman said. "No matter if it's that moment, the next day, or later in the week, we will go after everyone who's involved in these illegal behaviors. One hundred or more.”

Officers responded to 12 reported takeovers spread across the city last weekend. That is a quarter of all Milwaukee takeovers so far this year, but few have faced consequences.

TMJ4 MKE street takeovers

The department says only seven citations were issued for takeovers last weekend, and one car was towed. No criminal charges were filed.

When asked if he is concerned about what this could mean leading into summer, Norman said the department is working on plans.

"Absolutely. I think that this sets a tone that there are behaviors popping up before the full days of summer come along, but that's where it's incumbent upon us to work out plans," Norman said.

Norman says those plans are in the works and could include placing officers at known hotspots during peak times.

"Having the same locations, I don't think that would be in their best interest," Norman said.

He says the department could also lean on technology like drones and surveillance cameras to track down drivers.

Glendale police say they were in constant communication with the Milwaukee Police Department as the takeover caravan headed their way. Glendale's mayor says it helped the police department minimize the impact on the area once participants arrived at Port Washington and Silver Spring near Bayshore.

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