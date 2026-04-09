Milwaukee woman says tax documents vanished amid Wauwatosa mail theft investigation

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — For Cheryl Whiting, a trip to the mailbox turned into weeks of frustration, uncertainty and a fear that her most personal information may now be in the wrong hands.

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Whiting’s mother mailed her tax returns on Feb. 16 through a blue USPS drop box next to the post office in Wauwatosa.

The forms, prepared a week earlier, never arrived at the Wisconsin Department of Revenue or the IRS. She told TMJ4 she hadn't received any updates which is normally provided through tax preparer, TurboTax.

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“I finally get back to work and the proof of my labor is stolen,” Whiting said. “That’s all my personal information.”

Mike Beiermeister Cheryl Whiting

Whiting’s experience is one of many reported in Wauwatosa in recent months, and police believe the city’s mail theft problem is part of a broader scheme.

Authorities say hundreds of pieces of mail — including checks and financial documents — have been taken from outdoor drop boxes.

Milwaukee County DA's Office. A still image from the criminal complaint. Investigators say that is Casey getting out and using the key to enter the drop box.

On Saturday, April 4, police arrested 29-year-old Mario Casey. Investigators say he used a stolen postal “Arrow key” to open mailboxes and remove large amounts of mail in the early morning hours. While detectives continue to investigate, the impact on victims like Whiting lingers.

Whiting says she plans to file a police report, but the stress of knowing strangers may have access to her Social Security number, home address, and other sensitive information weighs heavily. She wonders if her stolen mail was simply discarded or if it was used to commit fraud.

“Someone needs to be held accountable,” she said. “That’s the bottom line.”

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service advises anyone who believes their mail has been stolen to take immediate steps. That includes reporting the theft online at uspis.gov/report and notifying local police. If tax documents are missing, call the IRS at 800-829-1040 and the Wisconsin Department of Revenue at 608-266-2772 to ask about replacement filings or extensions.

Experts also recommend protecting your identity by placing a fraud alert with a credit bureau — Experian, Equifax or TransUnion — and closely monitoring bank accounts and credit reports. Avoid using outdoor drop boxes for sensitive mail whenever possible, and instead mail important items inside a post office or hand them directly to a postal employee.

Whiting says she’ll take those precautions moving forward, but her trust in the system is shaken. For now, she hopes sharing her experience will motivate others to protect themselves—and will push authorities to treat mail theft as a serious threat.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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