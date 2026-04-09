30-year-old suspect facing charges after stealing mail from US Postal Service mailbox in Wauwatosa

WAUWATOSA — 30-year-old Mario Casey is facing charges after stealing mail from the US Postal Service mailbox at the Wauwatosa City Hall in the past week.

According to the criminal complaint against Casey, police observed video footage of the suspected vehicle near the post office box in the city hall parking lot.

The footage showed that on most days, only one person would exit the vehicle from the driver's side front door, and occasionally, another person from the passenger side would get out. They would then approach the mailbox and remove the mail. The earliest date that they were observed was on December 26, 2025, and the latest being March 30, 2026.

Wauwatosa Police Department

An operation was held on April 4th to apprehend the suspect. Police squads were set up in position around the City Hall. At around 3:04 a.m., a police officer advised squads that he had observed the suspected red Chrysler traveling northbound on N. 73rd Street from W. Garfield Avenue. Another officer then observed the Chrysler traveling towards the City Hall, entering the parking lot, and stopping by the mailbox.

Police entered the parking lot, and the driver accelerated southbound. Police were able to contain the Chrysler by conducting a vehicle containment.

The sole occupant of the vehicle was taken into custody without any further incidents and was later identified.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman's voice was heard through the car's speakers, indicating a cell phone was connected, potentially via Bluetooth.

A police officer found a large silver key in the right jacket pocket of the suspect while searching Casey. The key was believed to be, and was later confirmed to be, a key used to access the mailbox.

A detective and a police officer searched Casey's vehicle, after receiving Casey's consent to do so, and found a black backpack with over a couple of dozen pieces of mail.

Complainant states that, based on interviews with those whose mail had been stolen, over $100k was stolen.

Casey is facing counts of Conspiracy to Commit Money Laundering - Knowingly Receive/Acquire Proceeds (Over $100k), Conspiracy to Commit Forgery (Uttering), Conspiracy to Commit Theft of mail (30 or More Pieces of Mail), Conspiracy to Commit heft - Movable Property (>$100k), and Conspiracy to Commit Unauthorized Use of Personal Identifying Information or Documents (Obtain Thing of Value).

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