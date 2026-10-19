Milwaukee residents prepare for leaf collection with new paper bag option this year

Leaves are falling across Milwaukee, and as they pile up along the streets, residents say it's important to keep an eye on the drains. From now until Nov. 15, City of Milwaukee residents can rake leaves into the street for collection.



New this year, residents can put leaves in paper yard waste bags and leave them on the curb for the city to pick up. People can also mulch them into their lawns — something that can be healthy for the environment, and the plan for longtime Milwaukee resident Venice Williams this year.

Alonna Johnson

"Even using the mulch blade on your lawnmower and breaking them down and allowing them to naturally decompose into the garden which does lots of things by leaving the leaves on your lawn or keeping them in your garden. Number one, you're creating a natural mulch, you're insulating your perennials and you're cultivating healthy soil," Williams said.

TMJ4 has covered multiple stories in the community about how delays in leaf collection have caused issues in area neighborhoods, including clogging drains during the rains in April. Williams says keeping drains clear matters for the whole neighborhood.

"Water comes into my basement and anything we can do to eliminate that but definitely reduce that form happening and backing up into our entire sewage system and our water resources is really important," Williams said.

Williams says the drain nearby is not only for her but her neighbors as well, so she likes to play her part in keeping it clear. Part of keeping the drains clear is leaf collection.

WATCH: Milwaukee's leaf collection is underway — and there's a new paper-bag option this year!

Milwaukee leaf collection runs through Nov. 15 with new paper-bag option

Raking leaves into the street continues to be an option, as well as mulching, composting and even leaving them in the yard. However, new this year, people can place leaves in paper yard waste bags on their curb for pickup — an option Williams understands why the city chose, but one she can also see causing an issue for neighbors.

"So I understand that bag option is to help Department of Public Works workers to be able to get at those leaves easier if they are already bagged up but it can become expensive," Williams said.

Nov. 15 is the last day to rake out leaves for collection, unless the city extends it due to the delayed leaf drops. After Nov. 15, the city will still continue to pick up leaves until they are all gathered, and will extend the deadline if necessary.

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