Leaf collection to resume in Milwaukee with focus on large leaf piles in the street

MILWAUKEE — DPW is resuming bulk leaf collection with a focus on large leaf piles located in the street. Residents should expect smaller leaf piles to stay in place until spring.

Crews are collecting large piles of leaves that were previously consolidated by city crews and large piles assembled by residents. Residents may additionally report large piles to help ensure that they are not missed.

Significant early snowfall and sustained cold temperatures interrupted the leaf collection season before it could be fully completed. As a result, while DPW is now able to proceed with collecting large leaf piles; however, crews are not able to return to collecting smaller, scattered leaf piles that are frozen in place or buried in snow. Small, scattered leaf piles and those frozen in snow may remain until spring.

Milwaukee DPW Milwaukee DPW said small leaf piles like this will likely remain in place until spring.

Once snow and ice conditions have fully cleared, and equipment is transitioned back for seasonal operations, DPW will schedule and communicate a limited spring leaf rake-out and collection to address remaining material.

Residents may report large leaf piles by submitting a request at milwaukee.gov/Click4Action, through the MKE Mobile app, or by calling 414-286-CITY (2489).

The official leaf rake-out deadline was November 30.

This year’s leaf drop occurred late in the season and was followed quickly by a major early snowfall, which prevented crews from completing citywide collection before winter conditions set in.

