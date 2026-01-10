Milwaukee County residents discuss progress of leaf collection after winter weather caused delays

MILWAUKEE — Municipal crews around Milwaukee County are making progress on leaf collection after months of delays caused by late leaf falls and early snowfall, but some residents remain frustrated with the pace of cleanup.

In Whitefish Bay, the village extended street sweeping hours to take advantage of the temperature break before more precipitation arrives.

"I think they waited for the best time to come in and take care of the problem. I don't think they could've taken care of it any earlier, so I'm just sort of happy," Dick Marx, a Whitefish Bay resident, said.

The village says it needs a ten-day period with no snow and above-freezing temperatures to schedule a final leaf collection.

In Milwaukee, the Department of Public Works reports progress on large leaf piles throughout the city. However there are still some leaf piles and loose leaves in different neighborhoods. Yvonne Bonds, who lives in the Rufus King neighborhood, has wanted more collection for months.

"I'm just totally perplexed as to why our leaves can't be picked up," Bonds said.

DPW has made progress in her area and citywide. The department says it will continue tackling larger combined piles, but smaller piles and loose leaves will have to wait until spring. Residents can continue reporting large piles they believe warrant pickup.

Bonds suggests the city should start collecting earlier next year to avoid similar delays.

"Instead of waiting for the last leaf to fall, start picking them up early and then maybe there will be just a few leaves to pick up after Nov. 30 and no one would mind," Bonds said.

