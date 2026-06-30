Milwaukee residents find fun, free ways to beat the summer heat

MILWAUKEE — A cool lake breeze and very hot conditions drew families to the beach at South Shore Park in Milwaukee, where residents found relief from scorching temperatures and humidity.

TMJ4 bopped around Bay View, talking with families, kids and pet owners about how they're beating the heat.

RELATED COVERAGE | Southeast Wisconsin weather: Extreme Heat Warning extended

Amani, who was enjoying the beach, had a clear plan for staying cool.

"I want to play in the water and play with sand."

Mike Beiermeister Amani enjoyed a day at South Shore Park.

When asked how else he was cooling off on such a hot day, Amani kept it simple.

"So I can cool off because it's hot outside and I'm about to go get some ice cream."

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A little ice cream, plenty of water, snacks and a little shade kept his family cool throughout the day.

Just west of the beach, the splash pad at the recently renovated Emigh Playfield was in full swing. Sebastian, his friends and family came prepared for the heat.

"I drink lots of water in the summer because it's very hot," Sebastian said.

Mike Beiermeister Having fun at the splash pad at Emigh Playfield.

COOLING SITES: https://city.milwaukee.gov/Health/Cooling-Sites

It is one of many splash pads around the city filled with laughter and water. Emily Keeley brought her kids to Emigh Playfield and appreciated the free option.

MILWAUKEE COUNTY POOLS AND SPLASH PADS: https://county.milwaukee.gov/EN/Parks/Explore/Pools/Open-Status

"It's such a nice, free resource you know we can come out here and not spend any money, and cool off on a hot day, and kill some time in the summer. It's great," Keeley said.

It wasn't just people cooling off. Over at the Bay View Dog Exercise Area, Jim Goumas and his dog Ernie had to rethink their usual routine.

"Well, as you can hear, he's a little huffy-puffy, but he's doing fine," Goumas said.

Mike Beiermeister Jim and Ernie

What is normally an hour-long visit lasted just 15 minutes, with plenty of water for Ernie. The pup had one more stop after letting off some steam.

"We'll go to the beach. Let him get in the water a little bit and just stay indoors as best we can," Goumas said.

As thousands flock to the water this week, it's all about finding shade, water, sunscreen and a friend or two to beat the heat together.

"It's just a very fun time," Amani said.

All Milwaukee Public Libraries offer air-conditioned spaces that are open to the public.

Residents can also dial 211 to find cooling centers, splash pads, and other resources.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



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