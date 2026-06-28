MILWAUKE — Milwaukee and southeastern Wisconsin are bracing for a stretch of five or more consecutive days with high temperatures above 90 degrees — a pattern not seen since July 2021.

"The heat is a silent killer," Storm Team 4 meteorologist Brendan Johnson said. "It's one of the top weather-related killers in our country, and it certainly tops the list here in the Badger State."

Johnson is asking everyone in southeastern Wisconsin — from Milwaukee to Kenosha, Port Washington, Racine, and Sheboygan — to take a few minutes to check on those around them.

"If you see somebody struggling or having a hard time in the heat, take a couple minutes, check in with them, and see if there's some way you can help," Johnson said. "It's going to make all the difference."

Watch: Storm Team 4 meteorologist Brendan Johnson talks about incoming heat wave

Milwaukee heat wave could be deadly: Here's how you stay safe

Tips for staying safe in the heat

Johnson offered the following guidance for those who will be spending time outdoors or working in the heat this week:

Stay hydrated and take frequent breaks

Use air conditioning breaks whenever possible

Wear loose, light-fitted clothing

Check in on elderly neighbors and those without access to air conditioning

Parents sending children to summer camps or sports practices are encouraged to confirm that a heat safety plan is in place.

Johnson also acknowledged the outdoor workers who will be on the job throughout the heat wave — including line workers, construction workers, first responders, and air conditioning technicians.

"Thank you for all the work that you do," Johnson said. "It's really important, but I also want to make sure that you're taking care of yourself and looking out for each other."

Cooling resources available across the region

For those without access to air conditioning or whose AC unit fails during the heat wave, help is available.

The City of Milwaukee website offers a map of cooling sites across the area.

Milwaukee County Parks offers a variety of splash pads, wading pools, indoor pools, outdoor pools, water parks, and beaches. Note that some of these places do have an admission cost.

All Milwaukee Public Libraries offer air-conditioned spaces that are open to the public.

Residents can also dial 211 to find cooling centers, splash pads, and other resources.

Storm Team 4 will continue tracking the heat wave and highlighting stories of community members making a difference. Coverage will include ways people are coping with the extreme heat and resources available to those who need relief.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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