Big story is the heat! An extreme heat warning is in effect starting at noon and continues until 7 p.m. Tuesday. That’s a decent-sized warning, meaning the overnight lows provide no real relief to those without air conditioning. Heat index values will be near or over 105 degrees.

WATCH: How high the heat index will feel in your Storm Team 4Cast

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Extreme heat warning starts at noon

It will be sunny today through much of the week with minimal storm chances to provide a break until late week.

Tuesday: Mid- and upper 90s. Sunny. Wednesday is the same. We will likely see another heat advisory or extreme heat warning issued following Tuesday evening.

Beaches: Moderate to high swim risk with 3- to 5-foot waves in Milwaukee and 5- to 7-foot waves in Sheboygan. Swimming is not recommended in the high-risk zones — insult to injury, really.

TODAY: Extreme Heat warning starts at noon. Mostly sunny. Breezy. Very humid.

High: 94

Wind: SW 15-25

TONIGHT: Very muggy. Warm.

Low: 76

Wind: SW 15

TUESDAY: Extreme heat warning in effect until 7pm. Heat index over 100 degrees. Hot and very humid.

High: 95

Wind: SW 15

WEDNESDAY: Chance storms north and central WI. Chance for us late in the day (but mainly north counties) Sunny with high heat and humidity again.

High: 96

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with sl. Chance storms.

High: 95

FRIDAY: Chance of storms again. Especially north. Hot and humid.

High: 91

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