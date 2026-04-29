Milwaukee renters can use website to research prospective landlords

A new website created by a Marquette University researcher aims to help Milwaukee renters research prospective landlords and avoid properties with a history of code violations and eviction filings.

John Johnson, a Marquette University research fellow, created MKE Property Ownership.com using public records to help renters learn more about landlords and their track records. Users can search the address of any property they are interested in to find information.

Alonna Johnson

"When you apply to rent an apartment, you have to tell the prospective landlord all kinds of things about yourself…" Johnson said.

"…but you may know next to nothing about the person you’re renting from," Johnson said.

The website includes the number of properties and units, code violations, eviction filings, and orders tied to owners.

For North Side resident DeShawn Harris, life has not always been easy after nearly two decades in her home.

Alonna Johnson

"I’ve been here for almost 17 years," Harris said.

"It wore me down," Harris said.

She says she struggled with her previous landlord, David Tomblin, calling for repairs but she said they had a hard time getting anyone to come out.

"My bathroom knobs they was messed up. I couldn’t even take a bath or shower," Harris said.

Harris is not alone. In March 2026, the City Attorney’s Office filed public nuisance actions targeting more than 200 properties tied to companies owned by Tomblin.

Harris views the new website as a safety net that helps renters avoid problems before they sign a lease.

"It’ll show me at least some red flags of who not to rent from and who to rent from," Harris said.

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