Milwaukee city attorney files major public nuisance enforcement actions

The Milwaukee City Attorney's Office has filed two major public nuisance actions targeting a network of nearly 200 residential properties associated with Highgrove Holdings Management, LLC, and other related LLCs.

According to the city attorney's office, the lawsuits allege widespread property neglect, code violations, vacancy, and unpaid property taxes that have negatively impacted Milwaukee neighborhoods.

The lawsuits allege that the defendants' ownership and management of the properties resulted in those issues, and they've created public nuisances under Wisconsin law. According to complaints, the properties have been subject to repeated law enforcement actions and ongoing noncompliance with city building and zoning codes.

The Milwaukee City Attorney's Office says the city has also joined an existing mortgage foreclosure lawsuit filed against Highgrove by US Bank. US Bank alleges that Highgrove has failed to repay its loan and is seeking a receiver to protect over 80 additional properties.

“Highgrove came to Milwaukee with a business model built on extraction. They promised to rehabilitate distressed properties while delivering returns to investors,” said City Attorney Evan Goyke. “What they actually delivered was neglect in the form of vacant buildings, mounting code violations, and unpaid tax bills. The public can no longer bear the burdens of Highgrove neglect and today we are holding them accountable.”

According to the city attorney's office, Highgrove Holdings marketed Milwaukee to investors as a high-yield opportunity, but the city alleges profits came at the expense of maintenance, compliance with property taxes, and the tenants living in the properties.

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