Milwaukee DA drops deadly Center Street Park shooting case, citing self-defense

MILWUAKEE — The woman arrested after a deadly shooting at Center Street Park in Milwaukee on May 31 will not be criminally charged.

The Milwaukee County District Attorney's office said its staff completed a review of the case and notified the family of the victim that, due to issues associated with self-defense, the prosecutors would not be able to meet a burden of proof beyond a reasonable doubt and therefore will not be issuing a criminal charge in this matter.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened at Center Street Park, near 64th and Center Streets in Milwaukee.

Family confirmed to TMJ4 that the victim of the shooting was 22-year-old Pepe Sikiski-Belle Jr., who was set to turn 23 in June.

MCSO says Sikisi-Belle Jr. was shot at least twice and died.

A 25-year-old woman was arrested. She was in possession of two firearms, according to MCSO.

Investigators believe the suspect and victim knew each other.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip