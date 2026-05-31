Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office investigating fatal shooting at Center Street Park

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) says detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that took place during a large family-style picnic on Saturday evening at Center Street Park.

A TMJ4 crew on scene around 7:54 p.m. saw MCSO and Milwaukee Police Department squad vehicles and yellow crime scene tape.

The Sheriff's Office confirmed a 23-year-old Milwaukee man was shot at least twice and died.

A 25-year-old woman was arrested. She was in possession of two firearms, according to MCSO.

Investigators believe the suspect and victim knew each other.

Authorities said no other injuries were reported, and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. TMJ4 will share more information about this shooting when we learn more.

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