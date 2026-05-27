A growing memorial now stands on the corner of Fond du Lac and Roosevelt in Milwaukee, where friends and family say 39-year-old Leandre Brown — known to many as "Turtle" — was killed in a crash just after midnight.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner identified Brown as the victim, saying he died after being ejected from a three-wheeled vehicle during the crash.

Katherine Poston, a friend, said she is still struggling to accept the loss.

Fanily of Leandre Brown — known to many as "Turtle" Leandre Brown — known to many as "Turtle"

"It took me so long to even process it… I'm still in disbelief."

Watch: Milwaukee community mourns Leandre 'Turtle' Brown, beloved business owner and father

Witness describes deadly motorcyle collision

Throughout the day, loved ones gathered at the site, leaving balloons and photos while sharing memories of a man they say never stopped giving to those around him.

"He was a family-oriented, humble pillar to the community. Like, it's such a great loss… such a great loss," Poston said.

TMJ4 Katherine Poston & A Friend

A friend who goes by Roman "Doinnumbers" described the weight of the moment.

"We realize that things can happen at any time. It seems we were all just celebrating yesterday."

"Something so tragic like this to happen is very devastating to us," Roman said.

TMJ4 Roman "Doinnumbers"

Friends say Brown was a co-owner of SYRS Restaurant and someone who pushed the people around him to aim higher.

"He was always a person that brought life to the party, great energy; always a giver, always blessed others," Roman said.

TMJ4 A Memorial for Leandre Brown — known to many as "Turtle"

"He's gonna always tell you to shoot for the stars. Go for it. Go for it," Poston said.

Pastor Deloris Cross, Brown's cousin, described him as a devoted father and family man.

"He is that girl dad — takes very good care of his children — and not only his children. He loves his family and friends, and go the extra mile to make sure that they're OK," Cross said.

TMJ4 Pastor Deloris Cross

Cross said the loss has shaken the entire family.

"The family is just devastated."

"He deserves our love that he's getting because he has given the same type of love and respect out into the community," Cross said.

Roman said the intersection where Brown was killed is one that the community has long been concerned about.

"We all know that this is a very dangerous intersection. It's a lot of speeding… a lot of running red lights."

TMJ4 Leandre Brown — known to many as "Turtle"

Milwaukee police say a 19-year-old driver was taken into custody following the crash. Investigators have not said whether speed or running a red light played a role. Charges are expected to be reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office. The investigation remains active.

Poston offered a message to anyone who would listen.

"One reckless mistake will change everybody's life forever."

She also asked the public to keep Brown's loved ones in their thoughts.

"Keep his daughters in prayer. Keep his parents in prayer. Keep this community in prayer. The city is sad right now."

Roman echoed that sentiment.

"We lost a very solid brother in the community."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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